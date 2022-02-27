MSNBC Guest Claims Trump Was ‘Installed’ as President to Destabilize U.S. for Putin’s Gain

Journalist and regular MSNBC guest Sarah Kendzior claimed Donald Trump was “installed” as former president to weaken America’s international posture for the benefit of Vladimir Putin and Russia.

Kendzior took part in a conversation Saturday with Tiffany Cross, who asked for her reactions to Trump, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and Fox News’ Tucker Carlson over their commentary on Ukraine and Russia. All three offered less-than-damning statements about Putin while Russia is invading Ukraine, though Cross noted “Tucker Carlson is now conveniently condemning Putin, saying this is his fault. But you can see clearly where he was initially.”

Cross asked Kendzior about the implications of these comments supporting “essentially, an enemy of the United States.”

Kendzior’s response:

Trump was installed as the President of the United States in order to weaken the alliances that were preventing Putin from achieving his goals. Alliances like NATO, our relationship with our European partners, our relationship with Ukraine. Trump was put in as a bulldozer. and he was put in as a bulldozer to the Constitution, to our system of checks and balances, to our system of institutional trust. And the unwillingness of people in the United States to confront the brokenness of those institutions. Whether through financial corruption in recent years, or age-old systemic problems like the endemic racism that holds our country up has contributed to that.

Putin has been clear in the past about how he wanted Trump to be president in 2016, though Kendzior didn’t specify who exactly “installed” Trump in the position.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

