MSNBC Guest Declares Biden’s Debt Cancellation Not Enough: ‘If You Can Cancel $10K or $20K, It Can All Go’

President Joe Biden’s expected plan to cancel some student debt doesn’t go far enough for some activists who have been pushing for the federal government completely erasing all college debt.

Biden’s plan reportedly includes forgiving $10,000 in student debt for most borrowers and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients.

During an appearance on MSNBC on Wednesday, activist and Debt Collective co-founder Astra Taylor praised the Biden plan as a “huge stepping stone” in the fight to erase student debt and said it could help millions pay off what’s left of their student loans. She also, however, argued that if $10,000 or $20,000 of debt can be relieved then it’s proof that it all can go.

“It shows that all debt can be canceled. If you can cancel $10K or $20K, it can all go and it should go,” Taylor told host Katy Tur.

Taylor argued that her and the Debt Collective’s argument has always been that “every penny” of student debt should be wiped out and higher education should be made free.

“Every penny of student debt should be erased because college is a public good, and it should be free,” she said, arguing the “higher education system” must be fixed, so future generations aren’t stuck with mountains of debt and no hopes of paying it all off.

Tur argued the days of working a part-time job to pay for college are gone due to the outlandish price tags of most colleges, something Taylor added to by declaring that free college for younger generations simply puts them on the playing field with old generations who had an easier time affording college, including the president himself.

“This is not a radical demand to ask for debt-free higher education,” the activist declared. “This is parity with what older generations enjoyed, with what the president himself enjoyed.”

Watch above via MSNBC

