MSNBC Guest Makes Crass Joke About Lauren Boebert’s Future Career: ‘A Gain For OnlyFans’

Democratic Party strategist Kurt Bardella suggested Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) might have to resort to online pornography if she fails to win reelection.

Bardella made the crude joke on MSNBC’s The ReidOut as he discussed Boebert’s too-close-to-call race against Democrat Adam Frisch with host Joy Reid and former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO).

Reid asked Bardella, “What’s the meaning if Lauren Boebert – the second most popular QAnon congressperson in MAGA – what if she loses?”

Reid noted Boebert’s restaurant in Rifle, Colorado, closed this year and asked where the congresswoman might work, should she lose her race.

“I guess is it might be a gain for OnlyFans,” Bardella responded,

Reid laughed while the comment appeared to genuinely stun McCaskill. Bardella continued:

Symbolically, to take out one of the posterchilds of the MAGA movement, someone who has been an absolute disgrace to the office that she holds would be a great feather in the cap and would, I think, cement the fact that this has been an absolute unmitigated disaster for the MAGA wing in the Republican Party.

OnlyFans is a subscription service where users post content for others that is often sexual in nature. The service is often suggested as a revenue source to insult struggling young women.

Neither Reid nor McCaskill, both feminists, commented on the sexist undertones of Bardella’s comment.

As of 8 p.m. ET, Boebert trailed Frisch by a mere 73 votes as she awaited to hear if she would continue to represent Colorado’s third congressional district. The controversial Republican spent Tuesday afternoon predicting a “red wave.”

