MSNBC Guest Roasts Cory Booker’s 2020 Speech: More an ‘Infomercial Pitchman Than a Presidential Candidate’

GOP strategist Evan Siegfried torched Sen. Cory Booker on MSNBC following the Democrat’s formal 2020 presidential announcement in Newark, New Jersey Saturday.

“I was very underwhelmed by Cory Booker’s announcement,” Siegfried said. “He came off more as an infomercial pitchman than a presidential candidate.”

“I’m Cory Booker, you won’t believe what this stain remover can do,” Siegfried added mockingly. “They had to delay this by several hours because they couldn’t find enough people to actually be in the crowd for the rally. His fundraising numbers are anemic. His poll numbers are in the toilet. This is a very, very struggling campaign. There’s no enthusiasm behind it. Look at Pete Buttigieg who is actually going out and speaking to audiences and drawing record crowds. Cory Booker, he has to find them. It’s night and day.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com