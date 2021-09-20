Sitting in for Ari Melber on MSNBC’s The Beat Monday night, Jason Johnson asked Democratic pollster Fernand Amandi about this year’s surge in threats against members of Congress.

“The idea of overt actions of violence against members of Congress seems to be part and parcel of the current GOP,” Johnson claimed. He cited a recent video posted by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) firing a large gun at a compact car that says, “Socialism.” The vehicles explodes.

“Does that work, polling-wise?” asked Johnson. “Or is it all in the heads of Republicans?”

Amandi replied, “It certainly works in the radicalized fringe segment of the electorate that the MAGA paramilitary cult caters to.”

The pollster brought up Gen. Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who he said faced a “hostage situation” after the 2020 election. In a new book by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, Milley was so disturbed by Donald Trump’s behavior after losing, Milley reportedly told senior military leaders not to heed any orders unless Milley himself was involved.

Amandi defended Milley’s actions and called Trump a “terrorist”:

The very nature of the American republic was facing a moment of a potential domestic terrorist takeover. And the actions that I think General Milley were [sic] taking were trying to deal with a terrorist takeover. And I think frankly, until we start speaking in the language of what is front of us – however alarming it may sound like, however dangerous it may be – I don’t think we’re doing justice to the point. And I think that means calling Donald Trump what he is. He’s a terrorist. Donald Trump is a terrorist.

He went on to criticize the “radicalized fringe element of what is today’s GOP,” which he said “uses violent threats, threats against family, in some cases literal violence.”

