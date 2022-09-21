MSNBC Guest Says It Looks Like Trump Was ‘Running a Fraud Business with a Sideline in Real Estate’

MSNBC guest Tristan Snell, an attorney, commented it appeared former President Donald Trump’s company was “running a fraud business” after he and his family were sued Wednesday.

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced a civil suit against the former president and his three eldest children earlier in the day.

James said her office had unearthed evidence the family and executives in the Trump organization inflated the value of some of its assets to secure favorable loan terms.

James said the “fraud” occurred before Trump was elected president.

“Today, I filed a lawsuit against Donald Trump for engaging in years of financial fraud to enrich himself, his family, and the Trump Organization,” she stated. “There aren’t two sets of laws for people in this nation: former presidents must be held to the same standards as everyday Americans.”

On Wednesday’s The ReidOut, host Joy Reid welcomed the news and convened a panel to discuss it, stating:

I want to put on the screen what the civil suit against Donald Trump entails, what they want, that’s repaying $250 million in what they’re saying is illegally obtained money, barring the family from serving on corporate leadership in New York, banning the family from doing business in New York, banning the family from buying real estate in New York for five years, banning the family and the business from applying for loans for five years and appointing an independent financial monitor.

Reid asked Snell to weigh in.

“It really looks like the Trump family was running a fraud business with a sideline in real estate, as opposed to the other way around,” Snell responded. “Like, it actually might have been disparities in the valuations of their properties may have been their biggest source of paper, revenue or assets. Like, this is insane.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

