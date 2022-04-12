MSNBC Guest Says NYPD Should Spy on People at Out-of-State Gun Shows After Subway Shooting: ‘Be Proactive’

Naveed Jamali said on Tuesday that in the wake of a mass shooting on a New York City subway car, the NYPD should monitor gun shows in other states to stop firearms from entering the city.

At around 8 a.m., a man set off two smoke bombs on a car in Brooklyn. He then fired 33 rounds, and wounded 10 people. Others were injured by smoke or in the insuring panic.

Police named 62-year-old Frank James as a person of interest in the attack. No theories for a motive in the shooting has been released, and no one is currently in custody.

On The ReidOut Tuesday, host Joy Reid discussed the shooting attack with a panel of guests following a news briefing by city officials.

Jamali, a national security analyst who formerly worked for the FBI, blamed out-of-state firearms for a rash of violent crimes in New York.

Reid noted New York City enforces strict gun laws and asked Jamali, “If even New York City is dealing with this kind of crisis, what do the rest of us do?”

Jamali said police need to use data to determine where guns in the city originated. He then asked why NYPD officers are not going out to monitor gun shows:

Did [the gun] come from a gun show? Did it come from one person who habitually happens to have guns stolen from them? And why isn’t that person being investigated? Why isn’t that person being prosecuted? Why isn’t the NYPD going and parking out in front of gun shows and starting to take license plates down of people coming down from New York to purchase guns out of state?

Jamali noted NYPD officers have assisted the FBI in counter-terrorism overseas, and added he does not believe universal gun legislation will ever be enacted at the federal level.

“New York City is suffering,” he said, before suggesting gun sellers should become targets after tragedies.

“The proliferation of guns flowing in it, the city should be proactive in disrupting that iron pipeline,” he concluded. “Going to the places where those guns are purchased, looking to prosecute people who are buying guns and then selling them that are using crimes in New York City. It’s not just a gun user we have to go after, we have to go after the gun seller.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com