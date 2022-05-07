MSNBC Guest Tells Tiffany Cross If You ‘Don’t Have a Uterus’ You Shouldn’t Issue Opinion or Decision on Roe v. Wade

Tiffany Cross on Saturday dedicated the major portion of her show to discussion of the leaked draft of a majority Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade that has dominated the news this week, and cited a fictional character and fictional setting while doing so. One of her guests, meanwhile, with an aside about trans women, argued that a penis is a disqualifying characteristic for issuing such a decision.

Michelle Colon, co-founder of non-profit abortion advocacy group SHERo (Sisters Helping Every Woman Rise and Organize), was one of several guests on Saturday’s The Cross Connection to discuss the Roe v. Wade news.

Cross started the panel discussion with a question for Colon, and her first fiction reference.

“The fictitious vice president Selina Meyer on the HBO show Veep says that if men could get pregnant, you’d probably be able to get an abortion at an ATM,” Cross began. “I think that’s a valid point to make here.”

“Curious your thoughts on the people who help make this,” she said to Colon about the draft opinion. “They’re mostly men, mostly White men, and mostly White men enablers. What would you say to them this morning around this legislation or this ruling out of the Supreme Court that’s going to have a devastating impact on so many women across this country, even their own supporters?”

On that subject of the “ruling out of the Supreme Court,” Colon described who should not be permitted a say.

“I’d have to agree with the comment that you made, and I’m trying to keep it keep it classy because I love you, Tiffany,” said Colon. “But no, I don’t think anyone with a penis should be making, should have any say, unless there’s someone that me, or that pregnant person includes into that decision, you know.”

She was asked specifically about the court, and she specifically referenced the decision, making it clear that the people with penises she was describing included both Supreme Court Justices and any legislators.

“And and moving forward when dealing with women’s health care and people with vagi- when I say women, I’m including non-gender-conforming individuals and trans women. So if you are someone who does not have a vagina, if you don’t have a uterus, you should not be making any decisions, any opinions, unless you are a medically trained and schooled doctor, period. That’s all I’m going to say on that.”

Although she said she was “including non-gender-conforming individuals and trans women,” Colon’s specific criteria of possessing a uterus would, in fact, exclude non-biological women from the process.

Colon then brought up Republican Sen. Susan Collins, whom she described as “that Becky.”

“The other thing is, is that, you know what? We have midterms coming up and it’s going to be real interesting to see where, you know, the quote unquote, White Republican, pro-choice women, i.e., you know, the Susan Collins of the world, that Becky, if she’s going to get up and put her vote where her mouth is,” said Colon. “Because again, this, while we talk about how this impacts Black and brown pregnant people. Honey, they coming for Becky’s rights too, so your uterus and your womb is not safe as well. So now it’s time for you to buck up, girl.”

“Well buck up and stay tuned, because we’re actually going to have a conversation with a panel to talk about the role that Republican conservative voting White women have played in creating this very landscape that we’re in right now,” said Cross, referring to a panel later in the show.

“We woke up in Gilead this week, it would seem, ladies,” said Cross to close out the segment, referring to the fictional setting of The Handmaid’s Tale.

Watch the clip above, via MSNBC.

