MSNBC Host and Mazie Hirono Laugh It Up As Hot Mic Catches Senator’s Reaction to Republican Colleague: ‘Glad I Didn’t Swear’

Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) started her interview with MSNBC’s Yasmin Vossoughian a tad early on Saturday, caught on a hot mic reacting to words from Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA), throwing everyone a little off.

Vossoughian was airing footage of Kennedy criticizing the Inflation Reduction Act, something he has said will raise costs for consumers, when Hirono can be heard commenting, “what is he talking about?”

Kennedy was referring to the inflation bill as massive “government spending.” He’s argued recently the bill will further increase prices for food, gas, and more.

The segment was clearly not over, as a reporter began to speak, but then audiences just heard Hirono’s comment.

Vossoughian and Hirono shared a big laugh over the blunder and Hirono joked she’s glad she kept things PG-13.

“We heard you because your mic was open,” Vossoughian told the senator.

“I’m glad I didn’t swear,” the senator said through the laughing, then substituting a “hell” with an “h,” saying, “what the h is he talking about?”

Hirono then points previously made by numerous other senators like Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) about the inflation bill, insisting most Americans will benefit from it and not see any new taxes or increased costs, despite concerns from Republicans.

“I really don’t know what my colleague is talking about, Sen. Kennedy, because this is paid for, so it certainly doesn’t add to the deficit,” Hirono claimed.

In an exchange with Fox News this week, Kennedy called the Inflation Reduction Act an “inflation machine” and predicted it would push more into poverty, possibly with new addresses at the local Whataburger.

“I don’t think he [Manchin] wants more Americans to live in a tent behind Whataburger, but that is going to be the result of his bill,” he said.

Hirono argued Saturday that the bill will lower costs for prescription drugs and other items.

