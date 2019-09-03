MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle evoked a perplexing conundrum when she mocked Vice President Mike Pence by asking how he decides which woman he should refer to as “mother” when traveling with both Second Lady Karen Pence and Second Mom Nancy Pence.

On Tuesday morning’s edition of MSNBC Live With Stephanie Ruhle, The Washington Post’s Phil Rucker noted that Pence’s decision to stay at a Trump property in Ireland was “not normal.”

“This is an official government trip, although it staff has indicated that the Pence family is paying for the family members who are doing this travel, he’s traveling with his mother and with his wife, the Second Lady Karen Pence, but it’s strange,” Rucker said. “I mean a lot of his official meetings are in Dublin, that is not where he is staying. Dublin is a big city, certainly they have hotels that could accommodate the vice presidential delegation, but instead they’re staying at the Trump golf resort.”

“It’s also confusing if he’s traveling with his mom,” Ruhle said, asking “Which one does he call mother?”

Although Pence’s former spokesman has said he doesn’t “recall” Pence using the maternal moniker on his wife, multiple named sources and witnesses have confirmed that he does.

Pence also famously refuses to dine with a woman if his wife is not present.

Ruhle’s question also raises a mystifying variation of the Omnipotence Paradox: Can God create a nickname for his wife so creepy that even He won’t use it?

Watch the clip above, via MSNBC.

