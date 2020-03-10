MSNBC Host Calls NY Governor ‘Michael, Andrew Cuomo, Michael Cuomo, Excuse Me, Andrew Cuomo’

MSNBC host Yasmin Vossoughian stumbled to correctly identify guest New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo ahead of an interview Tuesday afternoon.

“New York governor Michael, Andrew Cuomo, Michael Cuomo, excuse me, Andrew Cuomo, excuse me, joining me after the break,” Vossoughian stated.

“You’re watching MSNBC,” the MSNBC host concluded.

Cuomo laughed and took the blooper in stride – while chuckling as the show went into the commercial break.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]