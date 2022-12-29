MSNBC Host Calls Out Her Own Kids for Refusing Covid Boosters: ‘Both of Them Said No’

MSNBC’s Katty Kay called out her own children Thursday when she told a doctor they both refused Covid boosters during an expected outbreak of cases nationwide.

While guest hosting Morning Joe, Kay presented a clip on how a doctor at one hospital is dealing with an expected surge of patients with the flu, Covid, or both. She then welcomed former Obama administration health policy adviser Dr. Zeke Emanuel to discuss it.

“I listen to that doctor and you hear how tough it is in the hospitals at the moment,” Kay said while speaking to Emanuel. “And the fears of new variants, mixed with flu that is coming on. You would think that the country would respond by saying, ‘Okay, we will make sure we are all up to date on all of our vaccines.”

Kay then shared an experience she had when dealing with her children:

But I had a strange conversation with my 22-year-old and my 16-year-old last night, and I said, “Okay, I booked you in for Covid updates, you’re both back for holidays, you’re going to get your boosters.” And both of them said, “No, we don’t want to. We’ve had enough vaccines, and we don’t think we need them.”

Kay said she was left “shocked and appalled” by the conversation.

Emanuel said he had seen similar sentiment among young people who feel “invincible.”

“Yes, they are at lower risk from Covid, but that’s not zero risk,” he said. “There are only two things that really can prevent transmission of the covid virus. One is a good mask, an N95 mask, and wearing it, especially in crowded situations on airplanes and transportation. And the other is better indoor ventilation.”

