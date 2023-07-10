MSNBC Host Declares, ‘I’ll Take a Donald Trump Over a Ron DeSantis Any Day’ and ‘Will Go to the Grave on That One’

MSNBC host Katie Phang said she would rather “take a Donald Trump over a Ron DeSantis any day” — a remark that caused one of her guests to groan — as she filled in for Chris Hayes on MSNBC’s All In on Monday.

During the show, Lincoln Project senior adviser Tara Setmayer tore into Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis and called him “his own worst enemy” in the Republican primary:

It doesn’t really matter what anyone else does. People are not going to gravitate towards Ron DeSantis and his mini fascism that he is employing in Florida. Do you really want to scale that up? So if the argument is about winning, Ron DeSantis is not gonna win anything outside of Florida, and he’s even losing in his own home state to Donald Trump by 24 to 27 points depending on the poll.

Phang responded, “Look, I wanna beat this drum — and they’re telling me I gotta go — but I’m gonna beat this drum until the cows come home. I still don’t want a Ron DeSantis. I’ll take a Donald Trump over a Ron DeSantis any day.”

Setmayer let out an audible groan and shook her head as Phang continued, “Ron DeSantis is a leaner, meaner Donald Trump, and I will go to the grave on that one.”

“We can talk about that another time, Katie,” replied Setmayer, which prompted Phang to pull a face at her guest as the segment closed.

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com