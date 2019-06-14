MSNBC’s Chris Jansing put Anthony Scaramucci to the grindstone on Friday when she pressed the former White House communications director over his defense of Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

As Scaramucci heaped praise on the outgoing press secretary, Jansing used much of their interview to focus on criticisms of Sanders’ untruths to the American people. To this end, Jansing brought up how Sanders told Robert Mueller she lied to the media, and how Sanders has been caught up in multiple falsehoods throughout her tenure.

Scaramucci answered that some of Sanders’ statements were “defensible on her part [because] she did speak what she thought was the truth as the time she was saying certain things.” Jansing countered when the discussion arrived on Mueller, saying “[Sanders] only acknowledged [her lies] under oath.”

Here’s the response from The Mooch.

“We have a tendency to be very sanctimonious about this. We have a spotlight on these people, it’s like you’re irradiating ants through the sun with a magnifying glass. People tell fibs. People say things that are untrue. I’ve done my best to tell the truth at all times, but sometimes I’ve made mistakes. I have to own those. She owned the mistake after she did it. You’re saying she only did it under oath. Listen, if you’re on television 10,000 hours, 50,000 hours, you’re going to say things that are sometimes you wish you didn’t say.”

For the record, Sanders has defended her lie by saying “I acknowledged that I had a slip of the tongue when I used the word ‘countless,’ but it’s not untrue. And certainly you just echoed exactly the sentiment and the point I was making is that a number of both current and former FBI agents agreed with the president.”

The conversation between Jansing and Scaramucci continued with the former making a point of the difference between spin and lies. The Mooch acknowledged that point, but with the caveat that “most people recognize it that that’s a super tough job. Mistakes are gonna get made, mistruths will be spoken, and by and large, [Sanders] is a very good person.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

