MSNBC Host Rips Ivanka Trump’s ‘Lack of Intellectual Ability To Know Information’

First Daughter, and senior White House adviser, Ivanka Trump was ripped on MSNBC for her “lack of intellectual ability to know information” after she made absurd and false claims about gun violence in Chicago.

On Wednesday morning’s edition of Morning Joe, host Mika Brzezinski played video of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot ripping Trump for her absurd and inaccurate claim that 59 people were shot near a Chicago playground over the weekend.

“She got the numbers wrong, she got the location wrong, that’s the danger of trying to govern via tweet,” Lightfoot told reporters. “If they want to help, they should actually call us and ask for specifics, which we would be happy to share. And we would offer them specific ways in which the federal government can actually partner with us to help address the issues on the ground. But by sending out something like that, having zero contact with anybody in an official capacity in the city of Chicago, and then getting it wrong? That’s not helpful.”

“That’s the danger of somebody with a platform and an audience that time, that doesn’t know what they’re talking about, and getting the fundamental facts wrong that they could easily figure out if they had the decency to actually reach out to us if they wanted to be a constructive and engaged partner,” Lightfoot added.

After playing those remarks, Brzezinski went in on Ivanka Trump, as well as her father-boss President Donald Trump.

“A lack of dialogue, a lack of intellectual ability to know information and to have a platform like Ivanka Trump has or the president has,” Brzezinski said, “and to be so abusive, to be so uncaring and really, in a way, unfeeling about what is going on to be sending out tweets that really add to their platform, and do nothing to help the people directly involved to make no attempt to talk to the mayor of Chicago but to tweet flippantly, I can see why she is disgusted, absolutely disgusted.”

Ms. Trump falsely claimed that last weekend was the “deadliest” this year for the city and that 7 people were killed and 52 wounded in a single incident “near a playground.” Those figures were actually for the entire city.

