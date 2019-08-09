MSNBC Host to Trump Supporters: ‘You Own the Blood That Happens’

MSNBC host Donnie Deutsch lashed out at supporters of President Donald Trump who try to partition Trump’s racism from his economic policies, telling them “You own the blood that happens” and urging opponents to “shame” swing voters of this sort.

On Friday’s edition of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Stephen Ross — the embattled owner of fitness brands like Equinox and SoulCycle who is under fire for his plan to hosting a lavish Trump fundraiser — was the topic of discussion.

In response to the backlash, Ross released a statement in which he said “I have known Donald Trump for 40 years, and while we agree on some issues, we strongly disagree on many others,” and added that I have been, and will continue to be, an outspoken champion of racial equality, inclusion, diversity, public education, and environmental sustainability.”

“Stephen Ross, to me, is the epitome, this election comes down to guys like that, and people saying ‘No. You don’t get to say I’m for racially quality and all these good things, I disagree with him there’,” Deutsch said of Ross’ statement, “‘but I like his economic views, I’m going to vote for…,’ No, you own it.”

“And I think that’s the message that’s got to get out there,” he continued. “You own it, you own the blood that happens, you own Charlottesville. You can’t do it. You get the whole package. and that’s what swing voters have got to understand and be shamed into.”

Co-host John Heilemann said he agreed with Deutsch on a moral level, but added “I don’t know what you mean by you can’t, I mean this is what Republicans have been doing for the last 2 years. This week has been horrific and we’ve all focused on the extent to which Donald Trump’s rhetoric has fed into, informed the shooting in El Paso in particular, but every Republican who is like all these big donors including this one we’re talking about now, they’ve been doing this since Charlottesville.”

“How much clearer could it have been?” Heilemann asked, pointing out that “Charlottesville happened and much of the Republican donor class” is “still there with him.”

“I’m talking about the suburban swing voters,” Deutsch clarified, adding that he’s using Ross’ example “to talk to the swing voters, to talk to the suburban women, to talk to the people in the suburbs of Philadelphia and go no, you don’t get to vote for him because you like his tax cut, no.”

Trump has been on a nearly month-long tear of ramped-up overt racism that began with his attack on four congresswomen of color, and many have observed that his years-long campaign to demonize migrants bears a striking similarity to the views of the El Paso terrorist mass shooting suspect.

Watch the clip above, via MSNBC.

