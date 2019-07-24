MSNBC’s Brian Williams and Nicolle Wallace both opined House Republicans sounded like they were auditioning for Fox News jobs during coverage of Robert Mueller’s testimony.

“You can hear talking points of the left on this network,” Williams said, referring to MSNBC. “You could really hear a lot of the Fox News primetime talking points being spoken by some of those members. It appears to us that Mueller was hearing some of these arguments for the first time.”

“The members of Congress in the Republican Party and Fox News content is indiscernible at this point,” Wallace said.

Tuesday night, Fox News’ Sean Hannity explicitly offered up a “tutorial” for Republican members questioning Mueller and threw out dozens of suggestions for topics to ask about.

Earlier during coverage of the hearing Wednesday, Wallace compared Republican congress members to Fox News hosts.

“The Democrats considered this a fact-finding mission, the Republicans were all auditioning for the next weekend show on Fox News,” Wallace said.

“Matt Gaetz sounded like a lunatic auditioning to fill in for Sean Hannity, which I’ve heard him ask to do, which is sort of sad for him,” she continued.

Wallace also noted there are still ongoing investigations related to Mueller’s investigation.

“Republicans are by and large, if they’re telling the truth or if they’re on Fox News, they’re excited and enthusiastic and trusting of those three other investigations,” she said.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

