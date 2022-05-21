MSNBC Legal Analyst: Ginni Thomas Should Have to Face Jan 6 Committee, But Likely Won’t Due to ‘Sensitivities’ Over Supreme Court Families

MSNBC legal analyst Joyce Vance said that the revelation of emails to Arizona lawmakers from Ginni Thomas, wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, should warrant questioning by the January 6 committee and the Department of Justice. But, she added, it probably won’t because people are too sensitive about the families of Supreme Court justices.

It was revealed this week that Mrs. Thomas used “an online platform designed to make it easy to send prewritten form emails to multiple elected officials” to submit messages urging two state legislators to “take action to ensure that a clean slate of Electors is chosen” ahead of January 6.

“Why is this not news enough new news, enough to put Ginni Thomas in an interview seat to have to answer questions,” asked fill-in host Katie Phang on Saturday’s The Cross Connection.

“It should put Ginni Thomas in that interview seat, probably from the committee, certainly from the Justice Department,” said Vance, a former prosecutor. “But, Katie, we live in this real world where there are sensitivities surrounding Supreme Court justices and their families.”

Vance added that those “sensitivities” will wrongly impact the decision: “I think it will be difficult, quite frankly, for people to navigate these issues, where in fact, it should be simple.”

She said if it weren’t for people’s sensitivity on the subject, it would be obvious that she should have to face questioning.

“If Ginni Thomas was anyone else with the sort of knowledge she’s displayed on multiple issues, investigators would sit down and have a chat with her, not necessarily that she’s a target for investigation, but they would want to know what she knows,” said Vance. “And most importantly, here, is this incredible coincidence that she’s out pushing this same scheme that we know ultimately comes to fruition among those closest to Trump, this scheme to create blank slates of electors. Electors who aren’t the choice of the people, who instead are pansies for the former president. People who are supposed to go in and do his work for him.”

“That’s a little bit too close for comfort, that coincidence. So that warrants further investigation,” she concluded.

Phang asked her other guest Glenn Kirschner whether Chief Justice John Roberts should “bench” Justice Thomas.

“He has blamed the erosion of trust in the Supreme Court on the recent Roe draft leak. In light of these continuous revelations of his wife’s repeated and extensive involvement in January 6, shouldn’t Chief Justice Roberts bench Clarence Thomas from, at the very least, any cases dealing with the insurrection or the 2020 election?” she asked.

“He should,” said Kirschner. “But as Joyce said, the simple answers are not often the answers we seem to pursue.”

Kirschner said Roberts might not “strictly speaking” have the authority to bench a fellow Justice, but he “better do something” because Congress doesn’t have the power of “installing regulations or rules governing Supreme Court Justice behavior.”

“It’s really up to the Supreme Court itself to police its own misbehavior or bad actors,” he said. “Thus far it’s fallen down on the job.”

Watch the clip above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com