‘A Very Dark Day In America’: MSNBC Legal Analyst Says Many Rights Now ‘Vulnerable’ After Roe Overturned

MSNBC legal analyst Joyce Vance lamented the Supreme Court issuing its ruling on Friday that overturned the landmark abortion cases Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey and called it “a very dark day in America.”

Anchor Jose Diaz Balart said the majority opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization “really is taking back precedent for more than 40 years.”

“In this country, we’re so used to the courts as the guarantor of our civil rights,” said Vance. “When states prohibited Black people from voting in the South, activists went to the court to make sure all people were treated equally in our system of government.”

Vance went on to say that “this is monumental because it’s the first time we’ve seen the court take away a right.”

“And the way they do it, the context in which they do it, saying that there is historically no right grounded in the Constitution and its text or in its precedent or in our history that guarantees women rights to equality, that bodes poorly for other rights that have been the subject of the culture wars in this country,” she said. “The culture wars that led to this newly conservative 6-3 really a super majority, if you count the chief justice in that majority on perhaps some issues.”

Vance suggested that the decision could set a precedent for other cases.

“What we don’t know is what might come next. Could, for instance, Lawrence, the case that makes it possible for gay people to live in civil and marital unions, could that be the next case that falls?” she said. “Could there be other sorts of rights that are vulnerable. It’s a very dark day in America.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com