MSNBC legal analyst Neal Katyal dismissed the Trump White House’s sweeping claims of executive privilege as absurd and “really written in crayon” after a federal judge ruled against the argument.

On Monday, a federal district court handed down a decision that rejected the Justice Department’s “absolute immunity” claim and directed former White House counsel Don McGahn to testify before Congress pending a stay from the US Appellate Court. The House Judiciary Committee is seeking to compel McGahn to discuss potential obstruction charges against President Donald Trump for creating a false record after the president ordered his lawyer to fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

“What does it say to you in a case that is likely to go up and up the line that the judge is putting this marker down against these Barr, DOJ claims?” MSNBC host Ari Melber asked Katyal, a former US Solicitor General.

“I doubt this case will actually get to the Supreme Court, because I think these arguments are so silly that I just don’t think the Supreme Court is likely to take them in the end,” Katyal explained. “What [Attorney General Bill] Barr has said is something no responsible Constitutional scholar in our history has ever adopted, which is the idea that the president on his own can basically run the government and be immune from any sort of second-guessing or criticism. He can’t be indicted and he can’t even be investigated. And by the way, they say he can’t be impeached because that would be a coup.”

“It’s King George III plus what Barr is advocating for,” Katyal added. “Along with the overwhelming consensus of people in this country, scholars from the left and from the right, this is ridiculous. These kind of views are really written in crayon. They’re not written in any analytically sophisticated or even accurate way.”

Watch the video above, via MSNBC.

