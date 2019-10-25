The Hardball panel reacted with some amusement tonight to Rudy Giuliani butt-dialing an NBC News reporter and leaving a message.

Chris Matthews — who apparently learned from this mess that “butt-dialing” is a thing — noted how apparently this isn’t even the first time Giuliani’s done this.

Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna said what really bothers people about this is “why do you have people like Rudy Giuliani conducting foreign policy?”

“He’s talking about our policy towards Turkey… towards Bahrain,” Khanna said.

Matthews said it’s clearly about “getting the president’s dirt.”

“And making money,” Khanna added.

Charlie Sykes dryly remarked, “Chris, it is starting to occur to me maybe Rudy Giuliani is not that good a lawyer, and that maybe he’s not the person the president ought to be trusting to do all of these things.”

He called Giuliani a “liability to the president” and said it’s hard to distance him from the president now when they’re “Joined at the hip.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]