MSNBC panelist and comedian Josh Gondelman used some bizarre metaphors to describe election deniers who have become Republican candidates for official political office.

On Sunday, guest host Sam Stein had an eclectic panel during Ayman including Gondelman, The Atlantic’s Molly Jong-Fast, and President of Futuro Media Group Maria Hinojosa. The group discussed a range of topics, specifically Trump-backed Republican candidates running for office in the midterms.

Stein brought up the recent victory of Arizona’s Kari Lake, who won the Republican primary for Governor noting that “she ended the night trailing her opponent.”

“But then, of course, more ballots came in, legitimate ballots,” continued Stein, “they catapulted her into the lead.”

The guest host drew similarities to the presidential election of 2020, where instead “Biden was the beneficiary.”

Lake to this day, claims that fraudulent practices were at play, with Stein remarking “when it is to her benefit, we don’t hear as much.”

Gondelman replied, “it is definitely disrespectful. Or, they just assume the voters care about the idea of democracy as little as they do.”

“A Republican candidate participating in the election, is like a four-year-old participating in the game of scrabble,” said Gondelman, “They just turn down whatever tiles they have, and they go, ‘hey, we won.'”

The comedian continued, bringing up Michigan gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley, who refused to concede to primary winner Tudor Dixon. “Of course, it feels predetermined,” Gondelman quipped, “you are in fourth place.”

Gondelman then made the most bizarre metaphor of them all saying “if Shake Shack put out a burger that was horse puke on an asbestos bun, it would be predetermined that I would stick to fries.”

“Sorry, a horse puke burger?” questioned Stein.

“Yeah,” said Gondelman sticking to his statement.

“It sounds delicious,” concluded Stein sarcastically.

