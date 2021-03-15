MSNBC correspondent Jacob Soboroff directly called out the Republican Party for demagoguing what it calls the “Biden border crisis,” and failing to offer any constructive solutions other than attacking the president.

During a live, Deadline: White House report from a potential temporary immigrant housing facility in California, Soboroff offered a scathing take on GOP grandstanding of the surge of unaccompanied minors at the U.S.-Mexico border

Host Nicolle Wallace asked Soboroff about how both the Biden administration and the Republican opposition are responding to the moment. “This is a huge problem,” Wallace noted. “I was part of an administration a few administrations ago that spent six years trying to deal with comprehensive immigration reform. It seems like an unrealistic expectation that, in six weeks, the Biden administration, would have solved this. Where are we?”

“I’m not a political correspondent,” Soboroff replied. “But, honestly, it’s been frustrating as a reporter who covers this to watch Republicans go down there and talk about the so-called Biden border crisis, use the children as political pawns, saying that they shouldn’t be in that situation, and advocating literally absolutely nothing.”

“Maybe they’re saying they want to send them back to the other side of the border, to the dangerous conditions that they came from in Mexico and Central America,” he added of the GOP response. “But if you’re trying to solve a humanitarian crisis, that ain’t the way to do it and I think anybody can see that if you look at this closely.”

Soboroff repeated that it was “discouraging” to see a lack of good faith on the the part of the administration’s critics.

“We have both Democrats and Republicans talking about a crisis at the border and trying to put kids into a better situation,” he explained. “The president and the Biden administration are the ones looking for solutions and Republicans are looking for press conferences.”

Putting a fine point on Soboroff’s summation, Wallace added: “There’s a reason we’re not at the border with the Republicans holding press conferences, because that’s exactly what the Republicans are doing and they have nothing else, they have Mr. Potato Head, they have their vaccine disinformation, and they have children as props.”

