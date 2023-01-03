MSNBC Republican Analyst Takes Personal Offense to GOP Members Not Taking Speaker Vote ‘Seriously’: ‘Making a Mockery of the House’

MSNBC political analyst Brendan Buck took personal offense to the handling of Tuesday’s vote for the Speaker of the House by multiple GOP dissenters refusing multiple times to support Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

Buck has worked with GOP Speakers of the House in the past, including Paul Ryan and John Boehner, and he accused Republican lawmakers holding up Tuesday’s vote of “making a mockery of the House of Representatives.”

Buck vented his frustration after McCarthy failed to secure a majority of the vote for a second time, with more than a dozen Republicans opposing his position as Speaker of the House. In the second round of voting, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) nominated Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) for the role of Speaker, despite Jordan having nominated McCarthy only moments earlier.

“This is incredibly frustrating to watch as a Republican,” Buck claimed. “This is a new majority that you should be celebrating. There’s a time and a place to sort this out.”

Buck accused House Republicans of “proving” they are not a serious party with the inability get McCarthy voted through on the first ballot.

“Instead of going along with the views of their conference, they’re making a mockery of the House of Representatives … people don’t think it’s a serious party that get things done and what is it doing on the first day of Congress? Proving that to be true,” Buck said.

Buck claimed critics like Gaetz are only seeking more power and TV appearances with their splashy opposition speeches. The political analyst declared the process should be taken as seriously by these Republicans as he apparently takes it.

“They may think that it’s not important, but it’s an important institution, it’s an important position,” he said. “I care deeply about the Speakership and I think it should be taken a little more seriously than some of these members are treating it.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

