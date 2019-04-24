MSNBC Segment Hilariously Collapses After Stephanie Ruhle Compares Jacob Soboroff’s Tie to ‘String Bikini’

Here’s a funny moment to help you get through the rest of the week.

Things got a bit awkward on MSNBC Wednesday when Ali Velshi cut off Stephanie Ruhle when it seemed he was worried that she was about to say something inappropriate for television in the middle of their show.

As the two concluded a studio conversation with Jacob Soboroff, Velshi got up from his desk because he wanted to compare the width of the tie he was wearing with Soboroff’s. As Velshi and Soboroff joked that the former’s tie was like a “bib” for the latter, Ruhle jumped in and started to make a comment about Soboroff’s tie looking like “string bikinis.”

At that point, Velshi scrambled to throw the show to a commercial break, even as Ruhle insisted “I wasn’t going to say what you thought I was.”

[H/T The Contemptor]

