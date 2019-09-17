MSNBC host Al Sharpton tweeted then deleted an error-ridden post commemorating the life of storied ABC News journalist and political commentator Cokie Roberts, who passed away on Tuesday.

Shortly after Roberts’ family announced her passing due to her long-battle with breast cancer, Sharpton took to Twitter to state that he is “saddened to hear of the passing of legendary journalist Cookie Roberts.” Aside from botching her name, the PoliticsNation host also misidentified Roberts by including photos of CNNi and PBS anchor Christiane Amanpour, who is still very much alive; he promptly deleted the remembrance post.

Al Sharpton just deleted this tweet in which he said he was “saddened to hear of the passing of legendary journalist Cookie Roberts” while sharing images of Christiane Amanpour pic.twitter.com/MZbgtxy7cy — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) September 17, 2019

He then reposted a similar message with actual images of Roberts and the correct spelling of the late-Emmy Award winning reporter’s name.

“Saddened to hear of the passing of legendary journalist #CokieRoberts,” Sharpton wrote. “Here is a Easter Sunday special we did in 2011. May she Rest In Peace.”

Saddened to hear of the passing of legendary journalist #CokieRoberts. Here is a Easter Sunday special we did in 2011. May she Rest In Peacehttps://t.co/F7lYf5RoiM pic.twitter.com/HDDkgJNshZ — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) September 17, 2019

The MSNBC personality and civil rights activist has repeatedly made similar gaffes in the past.

Shortly after the passing of MoTown music legend Aretha Franklin, Sharpton took to the airwaves and attempted to work in a Franklin call-back, saying, “So in the words of my late friend Aretha Franklin, show some R-E-S-P-I-C-T, and the next time you get a black woman and a beagle confused, remember this: I got you.”

