comScore

WATCH LIVE: LEWANDOWSKI QUESTIONED AT IMPEACHMENT HEARING

AL SHARPTON VS. SPELLING

MSNBC’s Al Sharpton Botches ‘Cookie Roberts’ Tweet, Shares Photos of Wrong Female Broadcaster

By Caleb EcarmaSep 17th, 2019, 6:22 pm

MSNBC host Al Sharpton tweeted then deleted an error-ridden post commemorating the life of storied ABC News journalist and political commentator Cokie Roberts, who passed away on Tuesday.

Shortly after Roberts’ family announced her passing due to her long-battle with breast cancer, Sharpton took to Twitter to state that he is “saddened to hear of the passing of legendary journalist Cookie Roberts.” Aside from botching her name, the PoliticsNation host also misidentified Roberts by including photos of CNNi and PBS anchor Christiane Amanpour, who is still very much alive; he promptly deleted the remembrance post.

He then reposted a similar message with actual images of Roberts and the correct spelling of the late-Emmy Award winning reporter’s name.

“Saddened to hear of the passing of legendary journalist #CokieRoberts,” Sharpton wrote. “Here is a Easter Sunday special we did in 2011. May she Rest In Peace.”

The MSNBC personality and civil rights activist has repeatedly made similar gaffes in the past.

Shortly after the passing of MoTown music legend Aretha Franklin, Sharpton took to the airwaves and attempted to work in a Franklin call-back, saying, “So in the words of my late friend Aretha Franklin, show some R-E-S-P-I-C-T, and the next time you get a black woman and a beagle confused, remember this: I got you.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Caleb Ecarma

Caleb Ecarma is a reporter at Mediaite. Email him here: caleb@mediaite.com Follow him on Twitter here: @calebecarma

You may also like: