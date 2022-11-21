MSNBC’s Anand Giridharadas Declares It’s a ‘Policy Choice’ to Allow Billionaires Like Musk to Exist: ‘Adolescent in His 50s’

MSNBC’s Anand Giridharadas declared it’s a “policy choice” to allow billionaires like Elon Musk to accumulate massive amounts of wealth and thus, massive amounts of power.

A billionaire like Musk only exists, the political analyst and author told Morning Joe, because the U.S. prioritizes “having billionaires over having dignity for all people.”

Discussing Musk’s takeover of Twitter and his controversial decision to allow figures like Kanye West and Donald Trump back on the platform, Giridharadas deemed him a “limited man” allowing hateful conduct through his new company.

“Something that we often forget as Americans is that billionaires exist as a class of people who have that much money at our collective pleasure,” Giridharadas said. “It is a policy choice to allow some people to accumulate that much money, hundreds of billions of dollars in the case of people in the United States before everybody has the chance to live with dignity.”

Allowing West, now going by Ye, back onto the platform may “unleash anti-Semitism,” the analyst said. West was booted from his account after anti-Semitic posts. One of his first tweets back read, “Sholom.” Trump, meanwhile, “unleashed the white nationalist demons in this country,” Giridharadas claimed.

Musk’s “limitations,” he argued, are now everyone’s “problem.” Giridharadas previously published an op-ed at the New York Times arguing the behavior of billionaires like Musk are an argument for “abolishing” the very idea of billionaires.

“Elon Musk is a sort of adolescent in his 50s. Everybody can see that. I don’t think anybody would say that Elon Musk is a normal 51-year-old man,” he said on MSNBC.

He also claimed Musk has turned Twitter into a “sausage fest,” citing recent mass firings.

In his Times op-ed, Giridharadas argued Musk’s rocky takeover of Twitter ripped apart his “claim of infinitely transferable genius.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

