MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell Presses John Bolton on Describing Nikki Haley as ‘Light as a Feather’: ‘Would You Be Saying That About a Man?’

MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell pushed John Bolton in a Wednesday interviewing, questioning if his criticisms of Nikki Haley were motivated by policy disagreements or an issue with her gender.

Haley officially announced she is running for president in 2024, making her the second Republican to do so. Her former boss Donald Trump was the first.

During an interview with Bolton, Mitchell brought up Bolton recently describing Haley as “light as a feather.”

“Would you be saying that about a man?” she asked.

“Let’s compare her with another woman,” Bolton offered, citing Jeane Kirkpatrick, a United Nations ambassador that is quoted in an ad promoting Haley’s candidacy.

Though Haley was similarly a U.N. ambassador, Bolton took issue with Kirkpatrick being included in the video. Bolton praised Kirkpatrick as “America’s Margaret Thatcher” in the ’80s.

“The idea that Nikki is trying to associate herself with Jeane Kirkpatrick I think is a little presumptuous … I knew Jeane Kirkpatrick and Nikki Haley is no Jeane Kirkpatrick,” he said.

Mitchell made her point clearer by continuing to push on Bolton’s estimation of Haley.

“Well, I knew Jeane Kirkpatrick also, but Nikki Haley is running as a former governor, as someone who has been elected, who has faced some tough issues in South Carolina, as well as being U.N. ambassador,” she said. “I’m just wondering if you’re judging her in a different way based on gender?”

“Of course not,” Bolton, also a former U.N. ambassador, said.

He then went back to blasting Haley.

“Comparing Kirkpatrick to Haley is like comparing a destroyer to a surf board I mean, they both go above the water, but that’s about it,” Bolton said.

After a moment of awkward silence, Mitchell moved on and asked Bolton about his own intentions in 2024, and the Republican said he is still “considering” whether or not to run.

