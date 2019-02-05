MSNBC’s Ari Melber Calls Out Fmr. Rep. Jack Kingston For Calling AOC a ’29-Year-Old Coffee Barista’

A day after being fired from CNN, former Rep. Jack Kingston demeaned Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for just being “a 29-year-old coffee barista” during an appearance on MSNBC — which led host Ari Melber to call out his guest.

“Let me say number one, here we have a 29-year-old coffee barista running management and enterprises, investments and real estate all over the globe, but she’s going to tell him how to manage the world,” Kingston said in response to Ocasio-Cortez joking that “Netflix and chill is not a management style” after it was revealed the president spends much of his workday watching TV.

“She’s not being quoted today based on the fact that she worked in retail or in service,” the host shot back. “She’s being quoted as a member of Congress, the same title of yours — do you not give her the same respect of the title you held?”

“I’m saying, when it comes to managing and running affairs and big corporations, I’m going to go with Donald Trump over somebody who doesn’t have a track record anything outside of Congress,” Kingston replied, before launching into a tirade about how past presidents used their time to defend Trump’s tiny schedule.

“I can tell are you a good debater — you avoided talking at all about Donald Trump’s schedules,” Melber concluded.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

