Rudy Giuliani is apparently back in Europe this week meeting with former Ukrainian officials. Per the New York Times, the individuals he’s meeting with “all played some role in promoting claims about former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr., a former United States ambassador to Ukraine and Ukrainians who disseminated damaging information about Mr. Trump’s campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, in 2016.” (The trip apparently also involves the filming of a series for OANN.)

MSNBC’s Ari Melber brought up Giuliani’s travels during a discussion on today’s hearing, saying, “[He’s] literally going back to Ukraine today. You couldn’t script this in a movie.”

Daniella Gibbs Léger, executive vice president at the Center for American Progress, just outright asked, “What is wrong with Rudy Giuliani?”

“How is he actually in Ukraine possibly doing the crime-ing that we’re discussing at this very moment?” she asked. “There’s something very wrong with that man.”

Melber reviewed the Times report and again emphasized this isn’t them going over an old Giuliani story, “this is new news.”

“These folks are so brazen about what they’re doing they don’t even feel like they have to hide it at all,” Léger said. “I think what you also heard today was we are at a very important inflection point. And again, if this behavior isn’t impeachable, what is? And what message would you send to the next president, be it a Democrat or Republican, if you don’t impeach this president over what he has done?”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

