MSNBC’s Ari Melber Slams Fox News for ‘Double Standard’ on Trump’s ‘Executive Time’ vs Obama’s Golfing

MSNBC’s Ari Melber tonight called out Fox News for defending President Donald Trump‘s executive time when hosts on the network were so critical of his predecessor for golfing.

The private schedules leaked to Axios show 60 percent of Trump’s schedule is “executive time.”

Melber knocked Fox for the spin that “executive time is actually hard work or whatever, it doesn’t really matter anyway.”

He showed clips of Martha MacCallum, Howard Kurtz, Greg Gutfeld, and Jesse Watters downplaying the scheduling, along with Eric Trump on Fox & Friends.

Melber argued that Trump not working a lot should be something his own supporters should be concerned about, but more than that, Fox News slammed Barack Obama a lot for how much he played golf.

And Melber showed some Fox Newsers who criticized Obama, including Sean Hannity saying he’s “the man who will no doubt set records for the number of rounds of golf played while in office.”

“If you did want a president to be effective,” Melber continued, “you would want him to get to work, him or her. If you just want your president to seem or look effective as some kind of political game, maybe you defend Trump when he golfs a lot and maybe you hope no one notices that you hypocritically blasted Obama when he golfed less. So maybe these people just literally hope they don’t get caught. They hope you’re not watching this or maybe they don’t care much if they do get caught, because some people view all of this as another game.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

[image via screengrab]

