MSNBC’s Ari Melber Trashes ‘Unmitigated Disaster’ Trump Defense: ‘We Watched Ken Starr Punch Himself in the Face’

MSNBC’s Ari Melber went on a tear against Trump impeachment defense lawyer Ken Starr today and said his arguments defending the president are beyond hypocritical.

On Twitter earlier, Melber said that for Starr of all people to decry the commonality of impeachment is “BEYOND RICH.”

Ken Starr opens by arguing impeachment has become too common in the modern era. I rarely use caps but that is BEYOND RICH coming from him. — Ari Melber (@AriMelber) January 27, 2020

On the air this afternoon, Melber told Nicolle Wallace, “This was a disaster for Republicans. A total unmitigated legal and constitutional disaster. Ken Starr at no point in this, dramatic at times, mournful opening explained in any factual or legal way what’s different.”

“If anything, he drew attention,” he continued, “to the fact that the last two times we’ve had the modern impeachments, Clinton and Nixon… we had abuse of power among the original articles.”

“Abuse of power is the ultimate high crime and it is what presidents usually get impeached for,” Melber said, “and so listening to this, it was remarkable because Ken Starr is Mr. Abuse of Power, and I was listening interested, ready, open-minded to hear him somehow distinguish, explain, get into foreign policy. He had nothing. He came up empty.”

He also called Starr’s arguments basically “shadow boxing with himself,” saying, “Constitutionally we watched Ken Starr punch himself in the face and then walk off the floor.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

