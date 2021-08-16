MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin Confronts Taliban Spokesman on U.S. Allies in Afghanistan Being Targeted

MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin confronted a spokesman for the Taliban one day after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan.

Mohyeldin conducted an interview with Suhail Shaheen on Monday and started off by bringing up reports that the Taliban “is carrying out mass executions” and targeted killings of civilians.

“We have been hearing messages from people who are saying that the Taliban and their fighters have gone house to house looking for people who worked alongside the Americans, who worked as translators, and in some cases taking young women and children as brides for their fighters.”

Shaheen denied it, and Moyeldin continued to grill him on the Taliban taking control so quickly.

He even directly asked Shaheen if the Taliban has given Americans any assurances that they “would be allowed to leave Kabul without attacks or threats against the American military or American personnel that they’re trying to evacuate.”

“Will you punish those that worked with the Americans?”

Shaheen claimed the Taliban would not “pose any risk to them, to their property, and to their life.”

Mohyeldin continued to grill Shaheen until the signal cut out, around when he raised serious questions about the future of Afghanistan and the rights of women.

