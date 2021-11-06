MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin Mocks Nikki Haley For Saying Candidates Should Release Their Tax Returns and Undergo Cognitive Tests

MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin mocked former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (R) on Saturday after she said older political candidates should take cognitive tests “just like you have to show your tax returns.”

“If you’re going to have anyone above a certain age in a position of power, whether it’s the House, whether it’s the Senate, whether it’s Vice President or President, you should have some sort of cognitive test,” she told The 700 Club. “Just like you have to show your tax returns, you should have some sort of health screening so that people have faith in what you’re doing.”

(In fairness to Haley, her stance on tax returns is not new. During the 2016 campaign, Haley called on Trump to release his tax returns. In 2019, she took less of an adamant stance, but still said that she “always err[s] on the side of transparency.”)

Mohyeldin remarked, “Honestly Governor Haley, I completely agree with you.”

“Candidates should have to show us their taxes if they want to run for president,” he continued. “This hasn’t been a problem for a major party presidential candidate going back to the 70s except for one guy. And as far as a cognitive test, I fully support that, too.”

Mohyeldin then played a clip of former President Donald Trump talking a cognitive test he took, where he seemed to struggle to answer the example memory question he posed to himself.

“It’s like you’ll go, ‘person, woman, man, camera, TV,'” Trump said in 2020. “So they say could you repeat that? So I said, ‘Yeah, so it’s person, woman, man, camera, TV.’ Okay, that’s very good. If you get it in order, you get extra points.”

In the clip, Trump then says he is able to repeat the list from memory because he is “cognitively there.”

“If you have to insist on TV that you’re, quote, ‘cognitively there,’ well, all jokes aside it looks like Governor Haley may yet again be flip-flopping here,” Mohyeldin remarked, before bringing up Haley’s conflicting comments about whether Trump should remain a key part of the Republican party.

“Governor Haley [is] this close to saying what she really wants to say: that she does not want trump as the GOP nominee in 2024,” Mohyeldin said. “Come on, Governor Haley, just say it. Just say you don’t want the guy who stared directly into an eclipse to be the Republican nominee. Just say you don’t want the guy who incited an insurrection back in the oval office. It really shouldn’t be this hard. We can agree on that.”

