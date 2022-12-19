MSNBC’s Ben Collins Admits Trump Jan. 6 Criminal Referrals Not Relevant to MAGA Crowd: ‘They’re Not Talking About This At All’

MSNBC’s Ben Collins assessed former President Donald Trump as possibly more relevant to his critics than his supporters at the moment.

Collins, who covers “disinformation, extremism and the internet,” appeared on MSNBC following the January 6 congressional committee announcing multiple criminal referrals for the former president related to the committee’s investigation of the January 6 Capitol riot. Plenty of pundits have declared the move by the committee a major deal, but Collins informed his colleagues that MAGA chatter on Trump and his potential charges is almost non-existent on forums for his more extreme followers, as well as places like InfoWars.

“A lot of scary stuff about the microchips in the vaccines, but not a lot of stuff about Donald Trump,” Collins reported he’d observed from MAGA world following the criminal referrals announcement.

The reporter noted support around Trump waned after his recent “major announcement” he was selling pricey digital cards, and he admitted the criminal referrals and January 6 committee are essentially irrelevant to Trump’s supporters, not inspiring the same pushback as other moves against the former president.

Trump’s most loyal supporters, the MSNBC reporter said, may be “moving on a little bit,” if the muted reaction to the criminal referrals is any indication. Collins said talk about Hunter Biden and Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter have been hotter topics of conversation for Trump supporters than the former president himself.

“They’re not talking about this. They’re not talking about this at all. They’re talking about Hunter Biden right now and Twitter and stuff like that,” Collins said. “I’m not saying the utility for Donald Trump has worn off in these circles, but I’m saying the number one priority is not to defend this guy.”

Watch above via MSNBC

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com