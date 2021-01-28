MSNBC’s Charlie Sykes: Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick Would Be Alive Today Had Trump Not Lied About the Election

MSNBC Contributor Charlie Sykes suggested that Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick would be alive today had former President Donald Trump not continually lied about a stolen election.

Sykes’ comments came during a Thursday discussion on Morning Joe, which focused on Senator Mitt Romney’s insistence that his fellow Republican senators publicly acknowledge that President Joe Biden did not win the 2020 election due to a rigged or stolen election.

Romney argued that the anger that fueled the deadly Capitol insurrection still exists, leading to the DHS issuing a domestic terror warning that further attacks could occur in the next few weeks.

“I say, first of all, have you gone out publicly and said that there was not widespread voter fraud and that Joe Biden is the legitimate president of the United States? If you said that, then I’m happy to listen to you talk about other things that might inflame anger and divisiveness,” Romney said in comments reported by The Deseret News. “But if you haven’t said that, that’s really what’s at the source of the anger right now.”

Romney made similar comments during a Wednesday appearance on MSNBC, a clip shown before Sykes whole-heartedly agreed with the Utah Senator.

“Here’s the fundamental question that people ought to ask. It is an obvious question and an obvious answer,” Sykes opened. “Would officer Brian Sicknick be alive today if Donald Trump had not lied about the results of the election? Think about that.”

“His words on January 6th, I think, are bad enough. But it is this big lie going back for months. It is stoking this sense of the illegitimacy of the election, and it’s all of the other Republicans who went along with this as well, who convinced millions of Americans that this election was stolen,” he added.

Sykes continued by noting how the MAGA world had ostensibly taken over the GOP and noted how small lies became big lies then deep lies, leading to the deadly insurrection on January 6th.

Watch above via MSNBC.

