MSNBC’s Chris Hayes Tears Into Democrats’ ‘Shockingly Absent’ Plan to Fight Back on Abortion

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes is unimpressed with the response to the overturning of Roe v. Wade from Democratic Party leadership, calling out everyone from President Joe Biden to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Monday.

Before tearing into Democrats, Hayes did blast Republicans’ influence over the Supreme Court, calling out the once pro-choice Donald Trump for putting three conservative Justices on the Supreme Court who all eventually voted to overturn Roe v. Wade. But then Hayes turned his focus to the Left:

Democrats, what are you gonna do about it? What are you gonna do next? Democratic Party leadership shouldn’t sugarcoat it, pretend there’s a magic one they can wave, to reverse this decision. There isn’t, but they do need to articulate a plan to fight back. And right now, I gotta say that is shockingly absent.

Hayes specifically called out Pelosi for her first public response to the Supreme Court’s decision being to read a poem, rather than release a detailed plan for her party. Biden’s calls to “go vote” are equally uninspiring, Hayes added.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s first reaction was not a detailed plan or response to something we knew was coming. It was to read a poem among other things. House Majority Whip Congressman James Clyburn of South Carolina, called someone infamously, the decision anticlimactic. Even President Joe Biden’s response, which was, you know, was a nationally televised address, ultimately amounted to go vote, which are massively undersells the immediate urgency of the current state of affairs.

Electing more Democrats is a solution, Hayes continued, but not the sole solution as institutions are producing “terrifying results.” Plus, Democrats already control majorities in the Senate and House.

“Just telling people to vote as the sole guidance, when your party already controls both Chambers of Congress and the White House, it just can’t be enough,” he said. “It’s not enough.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com