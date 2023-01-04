MSNBC’s Chris Jansing Says ‘Juxtaposition’ of McCarthy Speaker Mess and Biden/McConnell Trip ‘Couldn’t Be Better for Democrats’

MSNBC’s Chris Jansing called Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) struggles to become Speaker of the House a win for Democrats, especially on Wednesday when President Joe Biden was busy visiting Kentucky touting infrastructure spending.

Jansing cut to coverage of Biden’s trip, where he met with Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), where everyone was all smiles. It was quite a contrast to the footage from before. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) could be seen holding court with other Republicans as he continued to oppose McCarthy, and Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) was in an animated conversation elsewhere. These back-and-forth exchanges followed McCarthy failing to earn enough votes once again to lead his part in the House.

“The juxtaposition, I think … couldn’t be better for the Democrats, basically showing Americans this is how a functioning government works,” Jansing said as footage of Biden rolled.

She noted the Biden event was full of both Democrats and Republicans. She also played footage of Biden saying the chaos in the House is not his problem. The president called it “embarrassing” a Speaker hadn’t been chosen after multiple votes.

Jansing later claimed the Republicans opposing McCarthy would likely stand against the infrastructure spending in Kentucky and McConnell working with the president. She called it “exactly the thing that a lot of these folks who are trying to stop Kevin McCarthy from being Speaker, who are very unhappy with the Republicans, who believe that too much has been given away — that’s exactly the kind of legislation they’re not happy about.”

Watch above via MSNBC

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com