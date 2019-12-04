MSNBC’s Chris Matthews: Devin Nunes ‘Has Had the Worst 24 Hours of His Life’

It came to light, in the House Intelligence committee report — released on Tuesday afternoon — that House Intel ranking member Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) had participated in multiple phone calls with indicted Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas. Since the stunning revelation, Nunes has: faced serious questions from colleagues, defended himself in wishy-washy fashion on Hannity, announced a wildly-ridiculed lawsuit against CNN to boot.

All of this led to MSNBC’s Chris Matthews declaring Devin Nunes’s terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day to be the worst he’s ever had.

“Nunes has probably had — and deserves — about the worst 24 hours of his life,” Matthews said. “He has been completely caught up on the phone directory here. What is he doing talking to all these people — associates, henchmen of Rudy Giuliani?”

Matthews went on to say that the House Intel report exposed a “big syndicate” of which Nunes was a part.

“It’s like picking up a rock, and seeing the bug life under the rock,” he said. “All these people working together. Nunes, and Giuliani, and John Solomon of The Hill. And all of this working together. One big network — one big syndicate, you might say.”

