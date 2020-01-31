MSNBC’s Chris Matthews ripped Republicans after voting in favor of not hearing from witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

The MSNBC host began by floating praise for his primetime show on the network before ripping the Republican party for their vote, comparing it to ignoring “evil.”

“You know, if Hardball were back tonight, which I dearly love to moderate and host each night, I would have opened up — I had the script written. Unfortunately, we are still in the process of covering these events tonight,” Matthews stated.

Matthews then took heavy words to the move from Republicans to vote in opposition to hearing from witnesses late Friday.

“I would have said hear no evil. That’s what the Republicans basically decided. Hear no evil,” Matthews concluded.

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]