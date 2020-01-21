Former Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill and current MSNBC analyst claimed on Tuesday that it will be “really difficult” for Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) “to survive” in the 2020 Democratic primary if her current polling in New Hampshire holds.

McCaskill made the observation on MSNBC’s Morning Joe after Warren fell several points in New Hampshire down to just 10 percent– behind Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), former Vice President Joe Biden, and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

“The latest Suffolk University/Boston Globe poll of likely New Hampshire Democratic primary voters shows senator Bernie Sanders on top in that state, barely, with 16 percent, and he’s tied statistically with both former Vice President Joe Biden with 15 percent and former Mayor Pete Buttigieg with 12 percent,” revealed Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski. “All three candidates fall within the poll’s 4.4 margin of error. Sen. Elizabeth Warren comes next with 10 percent, followed by Andrew Yang at 6 percent. Notably, 24 percent said they are undecided. That could be key.”

“It could be key,” replied co-host Joe Scarborough. “Clare, we look at these numbers and we see a couple trend lines. Joe Biden plus four. Elizabeth Warren, again, still going down minus three. You know, everybody has been saying that polls don’t matter, but I know as a candidate four times, I realize that the trend lines that were breaking the last week or two of a campaign were really what ultimately would matter in the outcome of that race, and sure enough, at least for me, it played out all four times I ran here.”

“You’ve got to like where Biden is if you’re a Biden supporter, and still, more concerns for Elizabeth Warren and her slide,” he continued.

McCaskill responded, “You’re right, it’s the trend, it’s the movement that matters as you get closer to the election. Are you ticking up or are you ticking down?”

“Forget about the fact that everybody is bunched together. There’s one stark reality about this poll for Elizabeth Warren,” she proclaimed. “When this campaign began, everyone said, well, Elizabeth Warren will be so strong in New Hampshire because of Massachusetts. I mean, this is Massachusetts territory, and for her to be in fourth is really difficult for her to survive if, in fact, that’s how it turns out.”

