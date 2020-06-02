MSNBC contributor Eddie Glaude Jr. said Joe Biden did not go far enough in addressing America’s problems driven to the forefront after George Floyd’s fatal police arrest.

The ex-veep and gave a speech on the country’s social unrest Tuesday, and it drew early positive reviews among political observers because of how Biden contrasted himself from President Donald Trump by stressing the need for racial justice. When Glaude offered his reaction to the presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential candidate’s remarks, he acknowledged Biden’s expression of empathy, but then said he “struggled” with the question of “whether or not the scale of [Biden’s] response matches the scale of the problem.”

“I think it’s absolutely a good beginning to begin to talk about chokeholds, but I think he needs to be talking about qualified immunity. I think he needs to be talking about demilitarization and decriminalization. That’s a good beginning,” Glaude said. “But I think he needs to offer a set of remedies that actually rise to the level of the problems we face.”

Glaude went on to say Biden “needs to be more imaginative” with his remarks and “we need the scale of the response to match the scale of the hell we’re catching and that’s where we need to push back.”

“We can’t be tinkering around the edges. We need a fundamental restart of this whole thing,” Glaude concluded.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

