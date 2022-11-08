MSNBC’s Elise Jordan: Democrats Didn’t Address Crime Until ‘They Were Out of Time’

MSNBC’s Elise Jordan criticized Democrats for what she said was not addressing the issue of crime until “they were out of time.”

Crime is a top issue nationwide, especially in New York, where the gubernatorial race between incumbent Democrat Kathy Hochul and Republican Lee Zeldin is tight, according to polls.

Here’s how the exchange on Tuesday’s Chris Jansing Reports went:

JANSING: Less than a minute, but if Republicans end up with a huge night, is the obvious answer usually the right one, which is simply kitchen table issues and maybe the Republicans focused on it earlier? JORDAN: Well, and yes, and crime, if we count that as a kitchen table issue. Democrats just allowed that to be the conversation and dominate and didn’t answer to it until maybe they were out of time.

In an Oct. 26-28 CBS News/YouGov poll, 65 percent of likely voters said crime is an issue “very important” to them. As of Oct. 28, 61 percent of voters said crime is the top issue, according to Morning Consult. In an ABC News/Washington Post poll, 54 percent of voters said they trust Republicans when it comes to the issue of crime.

Hochul has accused Zeldin of “fear-mongering” and being manipulative when it comes to the issue of crime in New York.

“And New Yorkers are onto it. All the legitimate media organizations have called him out for what he is doing. Fear-mongering,” she said on Monday. “And that’s not just here in New York. That’s been the Republican playbook all across this country,” she said on Monday. “All you need to know is that Democratic states are safer than Republican states. Check out the facts.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com