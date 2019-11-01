MSNBC contributor Frank Figliuzzi seemed almost giddy at the idea of President Donald Trump doing a “fireside chat” of the Ukraine transcript, arguing he would read “a confession.”

“If I can borrow a phrase from Jim Comey, Lordy, I hope there’s a fireside chat, because it’s not going to go well for the president. He’s essentially going to sit there and read, perhaps with a yule log crackling in the background, read what is essentially a confession of his own crime,” Figliuzzi told Nicolle Wallace on Deadline: White House Friday.

“There are FBI cases I supervised, and I’m thinking of two in particular, where we first got angry because the defendant was going on radio and television, and then we realized he’s confessing, on radio and television. Let him talk all that he wants. So let’s hope that there’s a fireside chat,” he continued.

Joyce Vance also agreed that she’d like to hear a fireside chat reading to Trump’s call with the Ukrainian president.

The call log released by the White House prompted an impeachment inquiry over whether Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate his political opponents for personal gain.

“I’d like to see the fireside chat,” Vance said. “Because if this MEMCON [memorandum of conversation] that he’s released he thinks is exculpatory–if that is his idea of a good call, I would like to see the real transcript and what else might be sitting on the server, whether it is another memo or actual transcript.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

