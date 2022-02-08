MSNBC’s Garrett Haake Calls Adam Kinzinger’s Tweet Criticizing Kevin McCarthy a ‘YOLO Mode’

MSNBC’s Garrett Haake called Rep. Adam Kinzinger‘s tweet criticizing House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) a “YOLO mode.”

YOLO is an abbreviation for “You Only Live Once.”

On Tuesday, Kinzinger, a Republican from Illinois who, along with Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), serves on the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol, blasted McCarthy for throwing Cheney, who was the House Republican Conference chair between 2017 and 2021, “under the bus.”

“I remember when Kevin McCarthy threw Liz Cheney under the bus because it was ‘time to move on’ from Jan 6,” tweeted Kinzinger in a post that included an article from The Hill.

I remember when Kevin McCarthy threw Liz Cheney under the bus because it was “time to move on” from Jan 6. 🚌🚌⬇️⬇️ GOP frustration mounts as Trump returns focus to Jan. 6 | TheHill https://t.co/veYcxnt0Br — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) February 8, 2022

During Tuesday’s Deadline: White House, Haake, reporting on Capitol Hill, said:

I can tell you from walking these halls every day, there’s no lawmaker that wants to talk about January 6 really in any capacity as much as it appears that Donald Trump does. And Republicans, particularly Republican House members, got into the front car of that roller coaster a long time ago and they cannot get out until the ride is over. And that’s the problem that they have. Kinzinger’s tweet is especially noteworthy because he has gone into full, I think you could call it, YOLO mode when it comes to Kevin McCarthy who he has singled out as a leader who is, in his view, totally unwilling to stand up to anything that Donald Trump does.

[Disclosure: The author of this article previously interned for Kinzinger’s congressional office.]



