MSNBC’s Glenn Kirschner Calls Empty Classified Folders From Mar-a-Lago Raid ‘Ominous Sign,’ Fears More Docs Out There

MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner said his “heart sank” as he read over the list of materials obtained by the FBI during their Mar-a-Lago raid. A federal judge unsealed the list on Friday and one of the more peculiar items is empty folders marked classified.

Appearing on MSNBC with Yasmin Vossoughian, Kirschner called the empty folders an “ominous sign.”

“I saw something that made my heart sink when I saw that there were many, many folders, empty folders labeled classified with classified banners or labeled staff secretary, military aid and they were supposed to be returned to these people,” he said.

Kirschner also suggested the classified folders likely weren’t empty when they left the White House with Donald Trump.

“Do we really think Donald Trump personally or had his aides pack up empty folders that should have contained classified materials?” the former federal prosecutor said.

Vossoughian then asked Kirschner whether he believed there could be classified documents out there that weren’t taken by the FBI during the raid on Trump’s Florida property.

“That is my fear, Yasmin. When you have dozens of folders should have classified documents. I’m sure the Department of Justice will try to piece together what classified documents should have been in those folders,” he said. The MSNBC legal analyst added, however, that Trump could have given the supposed classified documents to someone else or done something with them to “further damage our national security.”

Trump is accused of illegally storing and transporting classified materials from the White House. The former president has continually denied any wrongdoing, claiming to have declassified materials he had and referring to the investigation as a politically motivated “witch hunt.”

According to the list of materials released on Friday, there were a total of 48 empty folders that were marked as classified from Mar-a-Lago.

