MSNBC’s Hallie Jackson Apologizes for Using Image of the Wrong Congressman to Report on Alcee Hastings’ Death

MSNBC’s Hallie Jackson apologized on Wednesday morning for using an image of the wrong congressman while reporting on Rep. Alcee Hastings’ (D-FL) death.

“We do want to apologize for a mistake that we made on this show yesterday when reporting on the death of Congressman Alcee Hastings,” Jackson told her viewers. “We mistakenly showed video of Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-MS), which should never have happened. We are sorry it did.”

On Tuesday, Jackson, along with MSNBC correspondent Garrett Haake, discussed what Hastings’ death could mean for the Democratic Party, as it essentially lowered the threshold of members they can lose on any vote. Yet while Haake was reporting, MSNBC aired footage of Thompson, who is very much alive.

Hastings passed away on Tuesday at 84-years-old following a three-year battle with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Both a civil rights activist and the longest-serving member of Florida’s congressional delegation, Hastings was first elected as a representative in 1993 and was a member of the House Rules Committee and the Congressional Black Caucus.

“Congressman Hastings served the state of Florida for nearly three decades in the House and deserves a tribute worthy of that service,” Jackson said following the apology. “He was the state’s first Black federal judge, and a lifelong civil rights activist.”

