MSNBC’s Jason Johnson Casts Doubt on Georgia Elections: Can’t Call the Races ‘Fair and Equitable’

MSNBC’s Jason Johnson cast doubt on the outcome of Georgia’s elections before the polls closed and claimed the state’s new voting law had titled races in favor of Republicans.

Johnson, a progressive, claimed the law meant the state’s elections were neither “fair” nor “equitable” no matter their outcomes.

On Tuesday’s edition of Deadline: White House, Johnson was asked to weigh in on the race with just hours until the polls closed. Host Nicolle Wallace said she had “thoughts” about the state’s elections, before she asked, “What are your sort of final thoughts on this race in the final hours before the polls close?”

Johnson cited the Election Integrity Act of 2021 and claimed the races would be tainted, even if Democratic candidates won their respective races.

“I think this is the greatest indicator that we have to always talk about voter suppression,” he said. “It’s almost five o’clock. In the state of Georgia, thanks to Brian Kemp and [Brad Raffensperger], they changed the state law so that you cannot get a provisional ballot in Georgia before five o’clock.

Johnson continued:

So if you waited in line for 2 1/2 hours, got there, and they said oh, there’s a mistake, you can’t get a provisional ballot here. The level of voter suppression is beyond anything that we saw in 2018. So, I think it’s completely up in the air. There has been youth turnout at levels we haven’t expected. Democrats feel confident, Republicans I’ve spoken to feel confident. But we can’t say that whatever happens tonight is a fair and equitable election, because there have been too many laws to keep people from expressing themselves.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

