MSNBC contributor Jason Johnson says he’s not on board with Joe Biden’s call for national reconciliation if he wins the 2020 election.

Johnson joined Nicole Wallace for post-election analysis on Deadline<: White House/em> Wednesday, where he said he is “disturbed” that the ongoing race between Biden and President Donald Trump is turning out to be so competitive. Johnson claimed Trump has disdain for everyone including his own children, but he mostly stuck to his point that it was “disturbing” to see so many Americans vote for Trump in spite of numerous shortcomings.

Johnson’s appearance came shortly after Biden gave a post-Election Day address and told viewers “we have to stop treating our opponents as enemies.” Johnson emphasized that he wants Biden to be president instead of a “dictator in the making” like Trump, but “you cannot come into this White House with the idea these people aren’t the enemy. They are.”

The people chasing the Biden-Harris bus out of Texas, they are the enemies of democracy. The people right now attacking vote-counters in Detroit, they are the enemy. Kyle Rittenhouse is the enemy. Mitch McConnell is the enemy. If there’s one thing the Democrats should have finally figured out in this campaign, you cannot treat the Republican party with kid gloves, because they won’t treat you that way.

“I hope Joe Biden just gave this speech to sound nice because everything isn’t locked down yet,” Johnson continued, “but they have to go into this realizing they’re in a war. The war for the soul of America will not end once he’s inaugurated, and I hope he remembers that.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]