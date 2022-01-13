MSNBC contributor Jason Johnson blasted the Republican Party on Thursday, comparing it to terrorist organizations.

“I’m working hard to never say ‘Republican Party’ again because it’s not a party,” said Johnson during Deadline: White House on MSNBC. “They’re Sin Féin to the IRA. They’re the PLO to Hamas.”

“They are a dime store front for a terrorist movement,” Johnson continued.

The Sinn Fein is a party that historically was associated with the Irish Republican Army, or IRA, which conducted terrorist bombings during the 20th century while fighting for Irish independence from the rest of the United Kingdom.

The Palestine Liberation Organization, or PLO, was historically behind many notorious attacks of terrorism — including the 1972 massacre of Israeli athletes at the Munich Olympics.

Today the PLO officially represents the Palestinians at the UN and is led by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas — who is also a member of Fatah. Hamas, labeled a terrorist group by the United States, controls Gaza and has loose affiliations with the PLO, but is a rival of Fatah and not a part of the organization as Johnson’s analogy would imply.

